Eads & Heald Wealth Management Grows Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 11.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 11,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.20.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.81. The company has a market capitalization of $218.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

