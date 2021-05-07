E.On’s (EOAN) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of E.On (FRA:EOAN) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on EOAN. Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.00 ($11.76) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on E.On and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €10.90 ($12.82).

FRA EOAN opened at €10.45 ($12.29) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.15. E.On has a 12 month low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a 12 month high of €10.80 ($12.71).

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

