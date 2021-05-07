Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

Separately, Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dyne Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.60.

DYN stock opened at $18.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 81.20, a quick ratio of 81.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $13.50 and a 1 year high of $32.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.76.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.10. Equities analysts anticipate that Dyne Therapeutics will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $73,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

