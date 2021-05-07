Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dynagas LNG Partners LP is focused on owning and operating LNG carriers that are employed on multi-year contracts with international energy companies. Dynagas LNG Partners LP is based in Glyfada, Greece. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th.

Shares of NYSE DLNG opened at $2.72 on Monday. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $3.97. The stock has a market cap of $96.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average of $2.67.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 15th. The shipping company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $34.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.63 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 243,862 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $609,000 after buying an additional 144,692 shares during the period. 8.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. As of April 16, 2020, the company owned and operated a fleet of six liquefied natural gas carriers. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP. Dynagas LNG Partners LP was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Athens, Greece.

