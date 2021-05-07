Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their neutral rating on shares of Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. CIBC currently has a C$47.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on DND. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Dye & Durham from C$58.00 to C$57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dye & Durham from C$50.00 to C$55.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Dye & Durham in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.40.

Shares of TSE DND opened at C$40.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.41, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$41.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$38.68. Dye & Durham has a one year low of C$11.25 and a one year high of C$53.68.

Dye & Durham (TSE:DND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$33.72 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dye & Durham will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Dye & Durham

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

