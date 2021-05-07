DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Hits New 1-Year High at $34.03

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $34.03 and last traded at $34.02, with a volume of 18533 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.80.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DXC. Bank of America raised shares of DXC Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $25.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of DXC Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.80.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 20.44% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DXC Technology will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

In other DXC Technology news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.23, for a total transaction of $393,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $26.28 per share, with a total value of $249,660.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXC. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in DXC Technology by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 180.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of DXC Technology by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 11,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.