DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Shares Sold by Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC

Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) by 75.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,792 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60,689 shares during the quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of DWS Municipal Income Trust worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KTF. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $5,165,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 168,146 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 104,380 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 360,576 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 79,077 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in DWS Municipal Income Trust by 46.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 221,545 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 70,042 shares during the period. Finally, Allegiant Private Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $591,000.

NYSE:KTF opened at $12.00 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a 12-month low of $10.32 and a 12-month high of $12.16.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 16th were issued a $0.042 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%.

DWS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

