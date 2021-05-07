Dupont Capital Management Corp Trims Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dupont Capital Management Corp cut its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 23.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 92,887 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,478 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $162,707,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,280,997,000 after acquiring an additional 3,051,838 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.19 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.61 and a 12 month high of $43.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $218.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 52.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. Mizuho downgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

