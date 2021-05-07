Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 6,213 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,213 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Ventas were worth $3,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $280,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 142,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,699,914. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 59,086 shares of company stock worth $3,229,264. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ventas from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Ventas from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ventas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.16.

VTR stock opened at $54.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.26 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.85 and its 200 day moving average is $50.17. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $25.38 and a one year high of $58.10.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.44). Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Ventas’s payout ratio is 46.75%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

