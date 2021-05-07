Dupont Capital Management Corp Sells 28,857 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 21.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,089 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 28,857 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,559,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 28,028 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Minot Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth $299,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 368,571 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $12,137,000 after buying an additional 24,525 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 483,229 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $15,913,000 after buying an additional 27,325 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1,042.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,620 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after buying an additional 51,662 shares during the period. 72.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Shares of FCX opened at $42.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -467.39 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.61. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $42.19.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a positive return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 73.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,500.00%.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 48,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.84, for a total value of $1,487,721.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,492 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,573.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,132,216 shares of company stock worth $74,301,276 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FCX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $20.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.47.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Read More: No Load Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.