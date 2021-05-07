Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.12 Million Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Dupont Capital Management Corp trimmed its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,454 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $3,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RS. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Reliance Steel & Aluminum alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RS. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $136.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $135.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.33.

RS stock opened at $174.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.04 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.22 and a 200-day moving average of $131.71. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.52 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 4.44%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 7.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.6875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.60%.

In other news, President Karla R. Lewis sold 12,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $1,712,379.44. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 109,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,907.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 7,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total value of $1,088,374.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,994,751.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,464 shares of company stock valued at $3,584,304 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.43% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Steel & Aluminum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.