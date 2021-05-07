Dupont Capital Management Corp Has $3.01 Million Position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 53,081 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $3,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 271.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of First American Financial by 448.8% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of First American Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on FAF shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First American Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.13.

Shares of NYSE FAF opened at $66.00 on Friday. First American Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $41.71 and a 12 month high of $66.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.84 and a 200-day moving average of $53.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

