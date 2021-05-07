Dupont Capital Management Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Dupont Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,662 shares during the quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $2,869,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at $154,083,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its position in Invitation Homes by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 14,048,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,255,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747,509 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,310,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,302,737 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in Invitation Homes by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,336,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invitation Homes by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,376,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,523,531 shares during the last quarter.

INVH stock opened at $34.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.82, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14. Invitation Homes Inc. has a one year low of $22.75 and a one year high of $35.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $475.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.21 million. Invitation Homes had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 54.40%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invitation Homes from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Invitation Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.45.

In related news, COO Charles D. Young sold 55,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,621,036.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 114,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,336,751.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

