Dupont Capital Management Corp Buys Shares of 42,600 RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP)

Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 42,600 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,715,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RP. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in RealPage by 294.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,652,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $144,201,000 after buying an additional 1,233,731 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of RealPage by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,153,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,619,000 after acquiring an additional 148,168 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of RealPage in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,025,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of RealPage by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 879,785 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,752,000 after acquiring an additional 74,142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC purchased a new position in RealPage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,456,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RP opened at $88.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 164.30 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.83. RealPage, Inc. has a one year low of $55.14 and a one year high of $89.20.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $298.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.66 million. RealPage had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that RealPage, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of RealPage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. William Blair cut shares of RealPage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, RealPage currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.39.

RealPage, Inc engages in the provision of software and data analytics to the real estate industry. It includes marketing, leasing, living, site management, expense management, and financial solutions. It also offers services such as accessibility inspection, compliance, credentialing, vendor marketplace, vendor catalog and e-invoices, RealPage exchange, professional, RealPage training, support, residential technology, billing, and SmartSource accounting.

