Dupont Capital Management Corp Acquires New Position in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM)

Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 71,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,497,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of PNM Resources at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PNM Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,222,573 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,572,000 after acquiring an additional 258,922 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,689,000. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 21.8% during the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,284,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $110,856,000 after purchasing an additional 409,151 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of PNM Resources by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,102,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,041,000 after acquiring an additional 89,663 shares during the period. Finally, Water Island Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PNM Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $69,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PNM opened at $49.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.92. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.24 and a 52-week high of $50.25.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. PNM Resources had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 11.03%. The firm had revenue of $364.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. PNM Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PNM Resources, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.327 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 60.65%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNM shares. Williams Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PNM Resources in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

