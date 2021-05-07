Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) Announces $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Dundee Precious Metals Inc. (TSE:DPM) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 5th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.037 per share by the mining company on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th.

TSE:DPM opened at C$9.31 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$8.64. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of C$6.15 and a twelve month high of C$10.73. The stock has a market cap of C$1.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Dundee Precious Metals (TSE:DPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported C$0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$197.86 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dundee Precious Metals will post 0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Dundee Precious Metals news, Senior Officer David Rae sold 47,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.70, for a total transaction of C$364,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$154,000.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DPM. National Bankshares raised their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$12.25 to C$12.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. CIBC cut their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals from C$14.25 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.25 to C$10.75 in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Dundee Precious Metals from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Dundee Precious Metals to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$12.25.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

