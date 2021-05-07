Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Declares $0.97 Dividend

Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) announced a dividend on Friday, May 7th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.965 per share by the utilities provider on Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th.

Duke Energy has raised its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 14 years.

DUK stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $100.86. 4,544,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,256,450. Duke Energy has a 1-year low of $77.58 and a 1-year high of $101.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.83, a P/E/G ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.07.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.03. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

In other news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,693.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

