Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 7,449 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 254,932 shares.The stock last traded at $26.29 and had previously closed at $26.96.

Several analysts have recently commented on DFH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dream Finders Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Dream Finders Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Dream Finders Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get Dream Finders Homes alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.90.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magnolia Group LLC bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at $48,140,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at $9,388,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the first quarter valued at $26,000.

About Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH)

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single family attached and detached homes in Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, and Austin, as well as in Charlotte and Raleigh.

Featured Article: Leveraged Buyout (LBO)

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Finders Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Finders Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.