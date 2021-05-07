DRDGOLD (NYSE:DRD) Stock Price Up 7.4% Following Analyst Upgrade

DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)’s stock price rose 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $19.25. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. DRDGOLD traded as high as $10.64 and last traded at $10.58. Approximately 4,049 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 268,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 398.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,693 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,026 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in DRDGOLD by 4,268.2% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 10,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in DRDGOLD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. 15.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.59. The stock has a market cap of $914.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.35 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.2719 dividend. This is a positive change from DRDGOLD’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.28%. DRDGOLD’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.46%.

DRDGOLD Company Profile (NYSE:DRD)

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

