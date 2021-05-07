DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Receives Buy Rating from Cannonball Research

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Cannonball Research in a note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $80.00 target price on the stock. Cannonball Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 59.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DKNG. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DraftKings from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DraftKings has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.79.

Shares of DKNG stock traded down $1.76 on Friday, hitting $50.13. 891,785 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,845,640. DraftKings has a 52 week low of $23.04 and a 52 week high of $74.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.76.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.04 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that DraftKings will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter worth about $326,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in DraftKings in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,656,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 73,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,000 after buying an additional 42,759 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in DraftKings by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 620,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,892,000 after buying an additional 320,530 shares during the period. 46.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

