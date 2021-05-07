Dowling & Yahnke LLC Makes New Investment in New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 34,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in New Mountain Finance by 12.6% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 105,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 11,775 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of New Mountain Finance by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New Mountain Finance by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 72,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 35,626 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in New Mountain Finance by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. 34.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New Mountain Finance alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on NMFC. Hovde Group started coverage on shares of New Mountain Finance in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Mountain Finance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

NASDAQ NMFC opened at $13.01 on Friday. New Mountain Finance Co. has a 52 week low of $6.96 and a 52 week high of $13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -1,299.70 and a beta of 1.39.

New Mountain Finance (NASDAQ:NMFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The firm had revenue of $68.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.61 million. New Mountain Finance had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 4.94%. Research analysts expect that New Mountain Finance Co. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.22%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.49%.

New Mountain Finance Profile

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

Recommended Story: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Mountain Finance Co. (NASDAQ:NMFC).

Receive News & Ratings for New Mountain Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Mountain Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.