Dowling & Yahnke LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC decreased its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WAL. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Parkside Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Meritage Portfolio Management bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
In other Western Alliance Bancorporation news, Director Robert P. Latta sold 2,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.53, for a total transaction of $236,341.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,659.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of WAL stock opened at $105.77 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.57 and a 200 day moving average of $73.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 1-year low of $26.75 and a 1-year high of $109.84.
Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.43. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 14.37% and a net margin of 32.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 20.66%.
Western Alliance Bancorporation Profile
Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.
