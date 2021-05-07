Dowling & Yahnke LLC Boosts Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 116.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,460 shares during the quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JPST. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $36,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Horizon Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.77.

