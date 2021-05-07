Douglas R. Timmerman Sells 2,917 Shares of Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Stock

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares in the company, valued at $5,457,478.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Douglas R. Timmerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 12th, Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46.

ALLY opened at $52.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $19.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.95 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.89. Ally Financial Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.29 and a 1 year high of $53.12.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is 20.43%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,156,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $362,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917,124 shares during the period. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Sixth Street Partners Management Company L.P. now owns 7,250,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,000 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,544,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,345,000 after purchasing an additional 877,745 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ally Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $154,505,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Ally Financial by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,504,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,971,000 after acquiring an additional 207,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

ALLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.21.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through four segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

