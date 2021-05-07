Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%.

Shares of DFIN traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.61. 843,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,636. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.48 million, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46.

Get Donnelley Financial Solutions alerts:

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DFIN. BTIG Research upped their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. DA Davidson cut Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.20.

About Donnelley Financial Solutions

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

Featured Story: Basic Economics

Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.