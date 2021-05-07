Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.63 EPS

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 1.93%.
Shares of DFIN traded down $4.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $25.61. 843,132 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253,636. Donnelley Financial Solutions has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $31.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $871.48 million, a P/E ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 2.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.46.
In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $162,600.00. 11.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Donnelley Financial Solutions
Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).
Featured Story: Basic Economics
Receive News & Ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donnelley Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.