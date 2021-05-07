Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $35.12 and last traded at $30.89, with a volume of 11911 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.65.

The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.63. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a net margin of 1.93% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

DFIN has been the topic of several recent research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.20.

In related news, CAO Kami Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total transaction of $162,600.00. Corporate insiders own 11.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nkcfo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions by 135.6% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Donnelley Financial Solutions in the first quarter valued at $2,240,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in Donnelley Financial Solutions by 14.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Donnelley Financial Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $77,000. 88.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $871.48 million, a PE ratio of 52.27 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.46.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Company Profile (NYSE:DFIN)

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc operates as a risk and compliance solutions company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Capital Markets Â- Software Solutions (CM-SS), Capital Markets Â- Compliance and Communications Management (CM-CCM), Investment Companies Â- Software Solutions (IC-SS), and Investment Companies Â- Compliance and Communications Management (IC-CCM).

