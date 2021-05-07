Domtar (NYSE:UFS) Price Target Raised to $53.00

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $40.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 9.94% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Domtar from $34.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. UFS raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

UFS stock traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.21. The stock had a trading volume of 24,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,169. Domtar has a 1-year low of $18.66 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.27 and a 200 day moving average of $33.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.38 and a beta of 1.93.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $944.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.66 million. Domtar had a positive return on equity of 1.99% and a negative net margin of 2.19%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Domtar will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domtar news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Domtar in the fourth quarter valued at about $24,816,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Domtar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $674,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 616.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 758,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $23,999,000 after buying an additional 652,457 shares during the period. Sandbar Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $13,551,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Domtar in the 4th quarter valued at $13,214,000. 83.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

