Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $2.95 Per Share

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) – Equities research analysts at Northcoast Research issued their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report issued on Tuesday, May 4th. Northcoast Research analyst J. Sanderson expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $2.95 for the quarter. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.90 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $4.33 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.06. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company had revenue of $983.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.61 million.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $369.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.68.

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $430.03 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $436.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $388.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $381.80.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

In related news, EVP Joseph Hugh Jordan sold 3,970 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.65, for a total value of $1,717,620.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,044 shares in the company, valued at $3,047,586.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 708.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 97 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 119 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

