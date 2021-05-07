Domino’s Pizza Enterprises (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) Shares Up 1.3%

Shares of Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (OTCMKTS:DMZPY) shot up 1.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $41.36 and last traded at $41.36. 162 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.83.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.54.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DMZPY)

Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited operates retail food outlets. The company holds franchise rights for the Domino's brand and network in Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, Japan, Germany, Luxembourg, and Denmark. It operates a network of approximately 2,668 stores. Domino's Pizza Enterprises Limited was founded in 1983 and is based in Brisbane, Australia.

