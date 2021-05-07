Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The electronics maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $319.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.29 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 19.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. Dolby Laboratories updated its Q3 2021 guidance to 0.370-0.520 EPS and its Q3 guidance to $0.37-0.52 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DLB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.88. The company had a trading volume of 520,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 514,970. Dolby Laboratories has a one year low of $52.13 and a one year high of $104.74. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

In related news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total value of $2,988,118.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 27,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $2,533,930.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 106,403 shares of company stock worth $10,083,743 in the last 90 days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research cut Dolby Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Dolby Laboratories from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

