Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) Price Down 17.8% Over Last Week

Doki Doki Finance (CURRENCY:DOKI) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 7th. One Doki Doki Finance coin can currently be bought for about $182.95 or 0.00319913 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Doki Doki Finance has a total market cap of $9.09 million and approximately $124,647.00 worth of Doki Doki Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Doki Doki Finance has traded down 17.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Doki Doki Finance alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.69 or 0.00083395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00021493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.64 or 0.00064076 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $454.44 or 0.00794639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.22 or 0.00101804 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,036.80 or 0.08807462 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Doki Doki Finance Coin Profile

Doki Doki Finance (DOKI) is a coin. It launched on October 9th, 2020. Doki Doki Finance’s total supply is 49,997 coins and its circulating supply is 49,668 coins. Doki Doki Finance’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Doki Doki Finance is medium.com/@dokidoki.finance . Doki Doki Finance’s official website is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. DOKI is the ecosystem token of Doki Doki Finance and can be used to stake and earn rewards in its Dstake pools. “

Buying and Selling Doki Doki Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doki Doki Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doki Doki Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doki Doki Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Doki Doki Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doki Doki Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.