DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) Sees Strong Trading Volume

DMC Global Inc. (NASDAQ:BOOM) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 14,283 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 135,733 shares.The stock last traded at $53.02 and had previously closed at $50.05.

BOOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of DMC Global from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on DMC Global from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DMC Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.30. The stock has a market cap of $867.65 million, a PE ratio of -140.51, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.33.

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 2.23% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $55.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that DMC Global Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director David C. Aldous sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,177. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Antoine Nobili sold 3,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.89, for a total transaction of $209,612.37. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $597,455. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,107,577 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of DMC Global during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 3.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DMC Global by 7.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,684 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in DMC Global in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in DMC Global in the 1st quarter worth about $510,000.

About DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM)

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, NobelClad and DynaEnergetics. Its NobelClad segment produces and sells explosion-welded clad metal plates for use in the construction of heavy, corrosion resistant pressure vessels, and heat exchangers for oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, alternative energy, hydrometallurgy, aluminum production, shipbuilding, power generation, and industrial refrigeration industries.

