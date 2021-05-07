DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Raymond James

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $54.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on DISH. Truist raised their target price on DISH Network from $32.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DISH Network from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Cowen restated a buy rating on shares of DISH Network in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DISH Network from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Pivotal Research increased their price target on DISH Network from $34.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.45.

NASDAQ:DISH traded up $0.56 on Thursday, hitting $46.49. The stock had a trading volume of 99,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,589,652. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $46.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.04 and its 200 day moving average is $33.78. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.00.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. DISH Network had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 10.01%. Equities analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DISH Network news, EVP Timothy A. Messner sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $144,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $589,044 over the last three months. Company insiders own 53.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DISH Network by 541.6% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DISH Network in the first quarter valued at $91,000. Institutional investors own 42.52% of the company’s stock.

About DISH Network

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

