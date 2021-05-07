DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) Sets New 52-Week High at $4.54

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (TSE:DRT) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$4.54 and last traded at C$4.51, with a volume of 44282 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.40, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.98 and its 200-day moving average is C$3.04. The stock has a market cap of C$359.89 million and a PE ratio of -25.91.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions (TSE:DRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.04) by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$54.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$53.71 million. Analysts expect that DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. designs, manufactures, and installs prefabricated interior solutions for use primarily in commercial spaces across various industries and businesses in the United States, Canada, internationally. Its ICE software interior construction technology provides integration and management, from design through engineering, manufacturing, and installation.

