Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Given New $102.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) had its price target increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $81.00 to $102.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dine Brands Global from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. CL King boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $80.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set an overweight rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.90.

Shares of NYSE:DIN traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $99.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,956. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.54 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $91.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.00. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $98.75.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.88. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 17.91% and a negative net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $204.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total value of $86,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares in the company, valued at $953,514.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,666,414.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301. 2.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,753,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 112.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,937,000 after purchasing an additional 72,438 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,700,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $156,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,366 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 121.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $10,828,000 after purchasing an additional 102,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 13,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

