Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dine Brands Global had a negative net margin of 10.52% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $204.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:DIN traded up $3.87 on Thursday, reaching $97.98. 363,501 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 377,956. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.58 and a beta of 2.02. Dine Brands Global has a 52 week low of $30.60 and a 52 week high of $98.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.00.

In other news, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 10,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.56, for a total value of $832,107.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,666,414.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bryan R. Adel sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.33, for a total transaction of $86,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,514.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,113 shares of company stock valued at $1,206,301 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on DIN. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $83.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Dine Brands Global from $81.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.90.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

