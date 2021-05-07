Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 335,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 25,232 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Affimed were worth $1,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AFMD. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth $73,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Affimed by 160.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affimed during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Affimed stock opened at $9.70 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $953.38 million, a PE ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 2.81. Affimed has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $11.74.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative net margin of 172.01% and a negative return on equity of 99.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a report on Sunday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affimed in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Affimed presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

