Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Invests $2.14 Million in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 98,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 314,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,822,000 after purchasing an additional 93,467 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $2,861,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Sutro Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at $625,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 111.0% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 744,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,158,000 after purchasing an additional 391,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 3,913.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 48,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

STRO opened at $18.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.77 and a current ratio of 9.77. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.06 and a twelve month high of $28.30. The firm has a market cap of $853.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -205.78 and a beta of 0.80.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.91). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. The company had revenue of $8.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STRO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.36.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

