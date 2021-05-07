Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 218,771 Shares of Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Comstock Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CRK) by 118.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 404,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 218,771 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Comstock Resources were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRK. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Comstock Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 106,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Comstock Resources by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 313,622 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Comstock Resources by 83.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,379 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 6,544 shares during the period. Finally, ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Comstock Resources by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 511,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after buying an additional 7,411 shares during the period. 22.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CRK stock opened at $5.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.62. Comstock Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $7.82.

Comstock Resources (NYSE:CRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. Comstock Resources had a positive return on equity of 7.58% and a negative net margin of 9.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comstock Resources, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

CRK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Comstock Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their price target on shares of Comstock Resources from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. US Capital Advisors cut Comstock Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target (down from $6.50) on shares of Comstock Resources in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.65.

Comstock Resources Profile

Comstock Resources, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration for, development, and production of oil and natural gas primarily in Texas, Louisiana, and North Dakota. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 5.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent and 17 million barrels of oil equivalent of proved reserves.

