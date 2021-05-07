Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Acquires 306 Shares of Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,605 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Chemung Financial were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Chemung Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $185,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Chemung Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $512,000 after buying an additional 5,331 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 80.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,120 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in Chemung Financial by 165.3% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 19,402 shares of the bank’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares during the last quarter. 35.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $43.22 on Friday. Chemung Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $23.01 and a 12-month high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $201.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%. Equities research analysts predict that Chemung Financial Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.50%.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Wirth sold 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $30,377.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemung Financial Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

