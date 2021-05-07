Dimecoin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,147.00 (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded up 14.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on May 6th. Dimecoin has a total market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $4,147.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 49% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LockTrip (LOC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00014727 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003242 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.39 or 0.00336480 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 18.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Dimecoin

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official website is www.dimecoinnetwork.com . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dimecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

