Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Bought by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 47.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 23,390 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $10,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 26.7% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 38,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,380,000 after buying an additional 8,058 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 206,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,822,000 after buying an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 12,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after buying an additional 1,004 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 16.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 28,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,993,000 after buying an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 16,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,357,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.06.

In other news, Director David C. Ruberg sold 48,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.38, for a total value of $6,442,254.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,007,991.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director David C. Ruberg sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $234,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 719,808 shares in the company, valued at $99,333,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 254,906 shares of company stock worth $37,709,347. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $149.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.78, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $144.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.45. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.65 and a 1-year high of $165.49.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 5.31%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

