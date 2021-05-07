DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) PT Raised to $91.00

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) had its price target upped by The Goldman Sachs Group from $76.00 to $91.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the sporting goods retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DKS. Barclays lifted their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $71.30.

DKS stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $87.60. 5,235 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,677. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.80. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $88.62.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods will post 6.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.3625 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 39.30%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.25, for a total value of $1,981,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 279,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,162,024.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 6,592 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.08, for a total transaction of $514,703.36. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,276,099.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,500,878 in the last three months. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 538.9% during the fourth quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 40,250 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 33,950 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter worth about $1,774,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $6,085,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

