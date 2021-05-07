DIC Asset’s (DIC) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €16.00 ($18.82) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €18.50 ($21.76) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Baader Bank set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on DIC Asset and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €16.92 ($19.90).

DIC traded down €0.26 ($0.31) on Thursday, hitting €14.41 ($16.95). 146,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €15.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €13.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.02, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a current ratio of 4.58. DIC Asset has a 12 month low of €8.96 ($10.54) and a 12 month high of €16.84 ($19.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion and a PE ratio of 16.34.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

