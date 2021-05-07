Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.47

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.47 and traded as high as $3.87. Diana Shipping shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 1,735,753 shares changing hands.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Diana Shipping from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Pareto Securities upgraded Diana Shipping from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Clarkson Capital increased their price objective on Diana Shipping from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Diana Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $3.50 in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.58.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $340.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.41.

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The shipping company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Diana Shipping had a negative return on equity of 5.63% and a negative net margin of 78.81%. The company had revenue of $39.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diana Shipping Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lesa Sroufe & Co lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 896,311 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,680,000 after buying an additional 19,298 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Diana Shipping by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,681,019 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,244,000 after buying an additional 461,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile (NYSE:DSX)

Diana Shipping Inc provides shipping transportation services. The company transports a range of dry bulk cargoes, including commodities, such as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials in shipping routes worldwide. As of March 11, 2021, it operated a fleet of 37 dry bulk vessels, including 4 Newcastlemax, 12 Capesize, 5 Post-Panamax, 5 Kamsarmax, and 11 Panamax), as well as one Panamax dry bulk vessel.

