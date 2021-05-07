DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate company that owns, acquires and invests in upper upscale and upscale hotel properties located primarily in North America. To a lesser extent, it may invest, on a selective basis, in premium limited-service and extended-stay hotel properties in urban locations. The Company has a strategic acquisition sourcing relationship with Marriott International. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on DRH. Truist upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Truist Securities upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.16.

DRH opened at $9.73 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a one year low of $3.88 and a one year high of $11.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -36.04 and a beta of 2.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of DiamondRock Hospitality stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total transaction of $2,022,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

