Dialight (LON:DIA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $260.64

Dialight plc (LON:DIA)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 260.64 ($3.41) and traded as high as GBX 318.53 ($4.16). Dialight shares last traded at GBX 311 ($4.06), with a volume of 27,528 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of £101.27 million and a PE ratio of -12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.12, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 263.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 260.64.

Dialight Company Profile (LON:DIA)

Dialight plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, manufactures, and supplies LED lighting solutions for use in hazardous and industrial applications in North America, EMEA, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Lighting; and Signals and Components. It offers high and low bays, and high outputs; conveyor, flood, street, area, and flood lights; LED linear fixtures, such as low profile/top conduit linear, stainless steel linear, hazardous range glass reinforced polyester linear, battery backup linear, and end-to-end linear; wall packs/bulkheads, and related battery backup products.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Dialight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dialight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.