DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.01), RTT News reports. DHI Group had a positive return on equity of 6.20% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS.

Shares of NYSE DHX traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $3.02. 205,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 154,740. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.56. DHI Group has a 1 year low of $1.66 and a 1 year high of $3.99.

DHI Group declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, February 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $8.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have commented on DHX. TheStreet upgraded DHI Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHI Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About DHI Group

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

