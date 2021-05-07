Devro plc (LON:DVO) Insider Buys £9,954 in Stock

Devro plc (LON:DVO) insider Malcolm Swift acquired 4,740 shares of Devro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 210 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £9,954 ($13,004.96).

Shares of LON:DVO opened at GBX 210.50 ($2.75) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.05, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of £351.43 million and a PE ratio of 15.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 196.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 172.86. Devro plc has a 1 year low of GBX 116.76 ($1.53) and a 1 year high of GBX 212.50 ($2.78).

Get Devro alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.30 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a yield of 3.26%. Devro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.66%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Devro in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Devro Company Profile

Devro plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies collagen casings primarily in the United Kingdom. It offers edible and non-edible collagen casings, films, and plastic casings for use in the production of a range of sausages and other meat products. The company sells its products to food manufacturers through distributors and agents.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Devro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.