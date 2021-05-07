Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Upgraded at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note published on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on DVN. US Capital Advisors reiterated a buy rating on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.12.

Devon Energy stock opened at $25.27 on Tuesday. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $7.73 and a 52-week high of $26.13. The company has a market cap of $17.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a P/E/G ratio of 28.23 and a beta of 3.46. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.07.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a negative net margin of 62.68% and a positive return on equity of 2.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Devon Energy will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This is an increase from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 31.88%.

In related news, Director Felix Investments Holdings Ii, sold 29,579,389 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $622,646,138.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Devon Energy by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,467 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Devon Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Salem Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,061 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 59,426 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 15,157 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 5.1% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 14,021 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

